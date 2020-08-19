J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,854,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 425,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 33,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.