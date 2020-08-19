J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.