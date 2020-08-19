J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 339.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

