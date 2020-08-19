J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

EEM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 710,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,442,508. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

