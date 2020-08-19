J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti decreased their price target on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,864,000 after acquiring an additional 119,082 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,474 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

