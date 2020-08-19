Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.12.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

