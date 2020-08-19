Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 1,268,418 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 7.27% of Stitch Fix worth $186,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 285.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,326. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -166.52 and a beta of 2.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,083,271.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $138,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,300 shares of company stock worth $8,262,287. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.