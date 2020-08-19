Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 58,395 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,395,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 4.85% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $116,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,745,000 after buying an additional 367,480 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,941,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,341,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 21.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,173 shares of company stock worth $3,553,115. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. 1,050,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.68.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

