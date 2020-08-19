Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,835,074 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,835,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,542,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 2.53% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $518,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,926,176 shares of company stock valued at $259,121,764.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,413. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $104.79.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

