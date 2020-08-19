Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys 1,292,500 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.28% of LYFT worth $129,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,726,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LYFT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,511,000 after buying an additional 270,710 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in LYFT by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 1,062,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in LYFT by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after buying an additional 295,593 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in LYFT by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,970,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 11,469,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

