Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $464,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $39.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,555.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,503.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,379.55. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.