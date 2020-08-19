Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $166.21 Million Stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 5.95% of Varonis Systems worth $166,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 2,420.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 327,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after buying an additional 314,975 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $15,818,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $10,098,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Varonis Systems by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 250,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.95. The stock had a trading volume of 375,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,990. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $122.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,573 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

