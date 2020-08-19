Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $186.98 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920,568 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of CME Group worth $186,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CME Group by 6,150.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,291 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CME Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,196,000 after purchasing an additional 576,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CME Group by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 827,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566,743 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average is $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.