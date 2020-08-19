Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $68.90 Million Stock Holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,630 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $68,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Airbus stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.33. 6,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,983. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17.

A number of research firms have commented on EADSF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

