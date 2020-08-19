Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $80.50 Million Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Five Below worth $80,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Five Below by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 288,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Five Below by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Five Below by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,703,000 after buying an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,670,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period.

Five Below stock traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

