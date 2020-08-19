Jackson Square Partners LLC Increases Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 2.61% of BIO-TECHNE worth $263,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 32.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.43. The stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.25. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,262. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

