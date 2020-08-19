Jackson Square Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.43% of Graco worth $114,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. 412,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,539 shares of company stock valued at $21,709,119. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.