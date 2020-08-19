Jackson Square Partners LLC Invests $3.44 Million in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.63. 811,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,540. Twist Bioscience Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $804,721.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,509,305.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $958,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,887,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

