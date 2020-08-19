Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,110 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.25% of IHS Markit worth $79,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. 1,962,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,130. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

