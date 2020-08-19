Jackson Square Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,608,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,547,000. Starbucks comprises 1.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Starbucks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 5,272,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,254,194. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

