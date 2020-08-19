Jackson Square Partners LLC Purchases 36,185 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1,328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after buying an additional 213,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.14. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

