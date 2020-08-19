Jackson Square Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,204,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,779,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Bilibili as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

BILI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. 4,733,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,147. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. Bilibili Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

