Jackson Square Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 75,689 Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $10,667,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Shake Shack by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,817. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. Shake Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -260.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $1,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,132,050. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

