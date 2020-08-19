Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Lendingtree worth $128,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.99 and its 200-day moving average is $271.69. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $392.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $5,064,047.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,951.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,657,218. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

