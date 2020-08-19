Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 254,466 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of Autodesk worth $428,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. CX Institutional raised its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,715. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $251.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.02 and its 200 day moving average is $201.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock worth $11,211,108 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.46.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.