Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Mercadolibre worth $89,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $18.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,208.64. The company had a trading volume of 443,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,282. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,064.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $783.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

