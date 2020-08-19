Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,423 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 2.60% of Afya worth $54,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Afya by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 98.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 84,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,856. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Afya had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Afya in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Banco Santander cut Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

