Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 1,112,800 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112,800 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 1.64% of J2 Global worth $49,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in J2 Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in J2 Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 119,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,402,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut their target price on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

