Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 1,806,300 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,739,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806,300 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 6.44% of New York Times worth $451,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. 1,015,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,993. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $4,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,101,858.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $656,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

