Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 245,041 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,041 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 6.07% of Arco Platform worth $56,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $40,440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.51 million, a PE ratio of -153.81 and a beta of 0.77. Arco Platform Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

