Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 956,408 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 956,408 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.13% of Logitech International worth $123,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $3,604,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Logitech International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

LOGI traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 397,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,442. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,604 shares of company stock valued at $22,013,411 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

