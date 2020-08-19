Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 967,708 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 967,708 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19,959.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 346,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,807,000 after buying an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.46. 793,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,624.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $978,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,047 shares of company stock worth $20,348,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

