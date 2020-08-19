Jackson Square Partners LLC Takes Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,030,662.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $256,575.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,850 shares in the company, valued at $960,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,237 shares of company stock worth $4,333,511. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. 277,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,771. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

