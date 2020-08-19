Jacobs Engineering (J) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE: J):

8/12/2020 – Jacobs Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Jacobs Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Jacobs Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Jacobs Engineering was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/29/2020 – Jacobs Engineering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Jacobs Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Jacobs have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, courtesy of strong second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 27, 2020) results. The top and bottom lines grew 16.8% and 10.9% year over year, driven by healthy segmental businesses, acquisitions, cost savings and prudent strategy execution. The transformed business model is expected to help it generate sustained growth and more predictable earnings. It also remains well positioned to deliver positive free cash flow for the remainder of fiscal 2020. Quarter-end backlog ($23.3 billion) was up 12.5% year over year. However, it expects coronavirus-related disruptions to hit Jacobs the most in the fiscal third quarter. Given uncertainty related to the global slowdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Jacobs lowered its full-year guidance.”

J stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.