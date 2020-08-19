Jacobsen Capital Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

