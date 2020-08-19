Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $1.20 Million in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after acquiring an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.47. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $362.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

