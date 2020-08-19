Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $1.29 Million in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,267,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Mastercard by 258.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 25.0% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.71. The company had a trading volume of 141,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.19 and its 200-day moving average is $291.97. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.