Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $2.56 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management owned about 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

FPE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

