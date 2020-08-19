Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 101,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.03.

NYSE HD traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $282.87. The stock had a trading volume of 228,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.