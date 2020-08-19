Jacobsen Capital Management Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,553.73. 61,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,804. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,499.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.