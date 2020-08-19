Jae Hyun Lee Sells 12,477 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,181,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,483,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

