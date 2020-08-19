Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.55. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 92,809 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 419.59% and a negative net margin of 471.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

