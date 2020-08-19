Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Trading Down 1%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.61 and last traded at $49.72, approximately 5,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 12,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

