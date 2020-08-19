Jarvis+ (JAR) One Day Volume Tops $39,441.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $324,652.13 and $39,441.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00139179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.46 or 0.01759090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00140630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,485,779 tokens. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.