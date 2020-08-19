JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JCDXF stock remained flat at $$18.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

