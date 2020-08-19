Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

