Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62.

DWHHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

