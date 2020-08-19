Jennison Associates LLC Buys 27,542 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Noble Energy worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Noble Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 42,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

NBL stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

