Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 150,058 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.52% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $40.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

