Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 491.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $430.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.00. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $447.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total transaction of $7,001,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,416 shares of company stock worth $24,808,950. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

